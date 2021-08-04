Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.52), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS INTEQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. 191,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,178. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.14. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.