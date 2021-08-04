Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. Insight Enterprises has set its FY21 guidance at $6.60-6.80 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 6.600-6.600 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Insight Enterprises to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

