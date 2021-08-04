InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $117.70

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.70 and last traded at $117.60, with a volume of 6574 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get InMode alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 44.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 227.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter worth about $50,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,221,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 197.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after buying an additional 305,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 111.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,127 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 241,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.