ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ING traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. 6,465,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,529. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $15,204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ING Groep by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group set a $13.01 price objective on ING Groep in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

