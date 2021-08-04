Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07), Yahoo Finance reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 158,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,181. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFNNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.