Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 134 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,685,000 after acquiring an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,438,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 119,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,255,000 after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $9.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.91. 176,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $259.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $255.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

