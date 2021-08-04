Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.97. 252,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,490,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $115.76 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.95.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

