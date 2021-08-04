Incyte Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,059% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.
NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $101.96.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
