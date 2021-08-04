Incyte Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 985 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,059% compared to the typical volume of 85 call options.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $75.52 and a 1-year high of $101.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 46.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 41.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.44.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

