iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $215.75. iliad shares last traded at $215.50, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILIAF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.10.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

