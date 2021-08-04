IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,491 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,121,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

