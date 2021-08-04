IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 9.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 8.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 531,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 39,995 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 648.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 60,439 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $4,149,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857 in the last quarter. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS stock opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.76 and a beta of 1.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

