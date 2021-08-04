IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.15 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.