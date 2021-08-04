IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,300,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,868,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $701.34 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $713.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

