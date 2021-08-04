IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 7,875 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 182.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,520 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,074.1% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

