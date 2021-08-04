IES (IESC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

IESC opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.30. IES has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.66.

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $36,011.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,255 shares of company stock valued at $676,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

