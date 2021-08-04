IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.260-$6.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.570-$1.610 EPS.

IEX traded up $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $228.77. The company had a trading volume of 211,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,898. IDEX has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.07.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $233.71.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.