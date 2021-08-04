Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $310,532.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00062418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00844391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043624 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00094369 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.