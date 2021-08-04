HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Short Interest Update

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,970,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 20,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 20.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HUYA by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in HUYA by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,312,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,304. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $36.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

