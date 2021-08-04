Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total value of $3,440,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,113 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

HII stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.44 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

