Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

