Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €43.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSS. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

ETR:BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.33. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a one year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -17.10.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

