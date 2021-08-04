Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

Shares of HST traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,932,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 26.76 and a quick ratio of 26.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.93.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.47.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

