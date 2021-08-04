HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Short Interest Down 16.6% in July

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSVF opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89. HomeServe has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

