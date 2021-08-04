HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HFC traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 74,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HFC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 1st quarter worth about $353,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after buying an additional 883,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.