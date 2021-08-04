Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%.
NYSE HEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 12,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,291. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.