Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Issues Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 12,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,291. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.