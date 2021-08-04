Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHDF remained flat at $$2.12 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

