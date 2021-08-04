Royal Bank of Canada Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,000

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSX. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 973 ($12.71) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 898 ($11.73) to GBX 916 ($11.97) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 972.63 ($12.71).

LON:HSX traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 917.40 ($11.99). The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,927. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 840. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The stock has a market cap of £3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.92.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, with a total value of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

