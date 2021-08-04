HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

HEXO stock opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.79. HEXO has a twelve month low of C$3.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market cap of C$751.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

