Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Announces Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.38. 39,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $263.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.77.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.