Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Announces Earnings Results

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%.

NYSE HLF traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.66. 1,396,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,310. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.43. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.