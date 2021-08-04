Helix Hits Market Cap of $83,281.53 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Helix has a total market cap of $83,281.53 and $9.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helix has traded 100.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00017112 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001459 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Helix

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,970,595 coins and its circulating supply is 34,844,760 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

