Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Baader Bank

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

HDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $588.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of €2.17 ($2.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.91.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

