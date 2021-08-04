Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) PT Set at €2.20 by Baader Bank

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) received a €2.20 ($2.59) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

HDD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HDD opened at €1.93 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $588.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of €2.17 ($2.55). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €1.91.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.