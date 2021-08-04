Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the 1st quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after buying an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after buying an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $162,231,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.50. The company had a trading volume of 104,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,742. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock valued at $653,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.