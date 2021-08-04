Head-To-Head Survey: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) vs. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) and Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies -6.80% 16.85% 1.55%

This table compares Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Synchronoss Technologies $291.67 million 0.45 -$10.70 million ($0.28) -10.71

Elcom International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synchronoss Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Elcom International has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchronoss Technologies has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elcom International and Synchronoss Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A Synchronoss Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.23, indicating a potential upside of 141.00%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Elcom International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elcom International Company Profile

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

