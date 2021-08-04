HBW Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWZ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 226.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

