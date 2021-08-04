Harvest Management LLC Raises Stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 317,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Slack Technologies accounts for approximately 9.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $14,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 319.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,965,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590,442 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 130,472.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,545,203 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Slack Technologies by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,224,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,251,000 after buying an additional 5,055,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the first quarter worth about $184,183,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $178,413,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 1,499 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $66,390.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,561.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,925 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $85,258.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,860 shares of company stock valued at $7,431,241. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies stock remained flat at $$45.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

