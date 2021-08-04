Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HSC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.23. 4,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 2.08. Harsco has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

