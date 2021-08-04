Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,927,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $3,054,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVAL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 179,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,274. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.39. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.