GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GSKY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.50%. Equities analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.