GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Short Interest Down 17.4% in July

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.93.
GSKY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,362 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 172,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GreenSky by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.
See Also: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.