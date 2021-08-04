Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Issues Earnings Results

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%.

Shares of GRBK stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 942,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,294. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $28.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRBK shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

