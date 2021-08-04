Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to post sales of $113.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.76 million. Great Western Bancorp posted sales of $102.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $475.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.71 million to $479.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $451.52 million, with estimates ranging from $436.46 million to $468.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%.

GWB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of GWB traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 159,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,501. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.22. Great Western Bancorp has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 131.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $15,386,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 6.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

