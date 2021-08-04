Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,873 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,463 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,651,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,805,000 after acquiring an additional 117,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,544,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 426,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $850.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,843 shares of company stock worth $63,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

