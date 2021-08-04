Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,383 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CryoLife were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in CryoLife by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CryoLife by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CryoLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. On average, research analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $170,887.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $377,838.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.