Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,462 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Glatfelter worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.29. Glatfelter Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 2.45%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

Glatfelter Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

