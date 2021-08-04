Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PFGC. Piper Sandler began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.