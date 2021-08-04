Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $634,000 Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Koppers were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE KOP opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.80.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.90 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.