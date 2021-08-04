GravityCoin (GXX) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $23,656.89 and $2.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00099973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00142543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,762.94 or 0.99711096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.07 or 0.00838751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,089,082 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

