Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.07 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.97 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Buying and Selling Graphlinq Protocol

