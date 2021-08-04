Goosehead Insurance, Inc to Issue Dividend of $1.63 (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

GSHD opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.06, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,393,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.