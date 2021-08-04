Goosehead Insurance, Inc to Issue Dividend of $1.63 (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.63 per share on Monday, August 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.
GSHD opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.06, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.53.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 625,720 shares of company stock valued at $60,393,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
