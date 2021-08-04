Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 64,340 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Silica worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $769.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.86 and a beta of 3.26. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

