Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 109.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. 7,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

